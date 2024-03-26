Pulse

This sleep position could hurt your health more than you realize

Stomach sleeping can cause pinched nerves, migraines

16 minutes ago

Many people find sleeping on their stomachs comforting, but according to health experts, this position could do more harm than good.

Health professionals have highlighted several issues that can arise from this common position, with lower back pain being one of the most common complaints.

“If you already have neck and back problems, sleeping in this position is almost guaranteed to make them worse,” Dr. Tony Nalda, from the Scoliosis Reduction Center, explained to the Mirror.

This position not only puts extra strain on your back, but can also make breathing more difficult because the position compresses your diaphragm. Furthermore, it puts pressure on your chest, impeding blood circulation and potentially leading to cardiovascular issues over time, especially in individuals with preexisting heart conditions. This, in turn, could result in higher blood pressure.

The complications of stomach sleeping extend beyond internal health issues. It’s also associated with migraines, pinched nerves and other neurological problems because of the neck’s unnatural position. The Sleep Foundation warns this sleeping posture might even accelerate facial wrinkling, given the pressure applied to the face against the pillow.

Now, if you’d like to alleviate lower back pain, accommodate pregnancy and reduce snoring, Healthline recommends trying the fetal position. It is considered the most popular way to sleep and involves lying on your side with your legs bent and curled toward your body.

However, if you’re still strongly committed to being on your stomach, consider making some minor adjustments to your position to enhance your sleep quality and overall health.

WebMD recommends avoiding stiff pillows that might cause your neck to rest at an awkward angle, leading to discomfort. Instead, place a softer pillow slightly under your forehead, allowing you to face down toward the mattress. This simple adjustment can help maintain an open airway, ensuring a more restful night’s sleep without compromising your health.

