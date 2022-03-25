This post-shift technique might help you feel better after work

What am I feeling right now? Identifying your emotion can help you understand how to tend to it.

What is triggering me? Knowing your limits can help you set boundaries and adjust your lifestyle.

What do I want to feel right now? Recognize what you love and give yourself permission to enjoy it.

What is step one to get to that feeling? Start small. Changing just one thing will start you on the path to better emotional health.

What is at least one thing I did really well today? Celebrating your wins will help boost your confidence, improve self-talk and decrease imposter syndrome.

What could I have done differently today/what will I do differently tomorrow? Failure is just feedback, Page wrote. Recognizing the areas where you need help is important for learning and growing.

Am I operating beyond my limits? If so, can you delegate, eliminate, automate or ask for help?

