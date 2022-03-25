This post-shift technique might help you feel better after work

Each shift at the hospital can bring doubt, stress, aches and pains — and that’s before you get home to deal with a whole new set of doubt, stress and aches.
It can be easy to spiral emotionally or, just as easily, shut down. According to nurse.org, however, there is a proven technique that can help.
“This post-shift reflection tool is a way that you can gain control of your emotions and will help you interrupt the autopilot of the churn and burn,” Diana Page, MSN,RN, APRN, ACNP-BC, wrote for the website. “It provides an opportunity to check in with yourself, bring you back to the present moment and determine the best way to fulfill your basic human needs, and start to heal your trauma and emotional distress.”
Page said she has used this tool for years, during her darkest days and even at her current job.
Page outlined seven questions to ask yourself after each shift, and included a link to a template you can download and use.
What am I feeling right now? Identifying your emotion can help you understand how to tend to it.
What is triggering me? Knowing your limits can help you set boundaries and adjust your lifestyle.
What do I want to feel right now? Recognize what you love and give yourself permission to enjoy it.
What is step one to get to that feeling? Start small. Changing just one thing will start you on the path to better emotional health.
What is at least one thing I did really well today? Celebrating your wins will help boost your confidence, improve self-talk and decrease imposter syndrome.
What could I have done differently today/what will I do differently tomorrow? Failure is just feedback, Page wrote. Recognizing the areas where you need help is important for learning and growing.
Am I operating beyond my limits? If so, can you delegate, eliminate, automate or ask for help?
