Nurse’s tips to help a co-worker struggling emotionally

Be approachable but avoid unsolicited advice

When connecting with colleague, check-in and ask questions like, “Do you want to talk about it?” Then just listen. Don’t offer your opinion unless they ask for it. Unsolicited advice could overwhelm them more and make things worse.

Explore How practicing daily gratitude can help reduce nurse burnout

Avoid vague statements of help

Instead of asking “What can I do to help,” which gives the sufferer another decision to make, offer something specific. “Can I get you some lunch?” “Can I do (blank) for you?”

Don’t dismiss their feelings

Avoid saying things like “Focus on the positive,” or “It could be worse.” Just let them feel their feelings. It your co-worker’s emotions are too much for you, “communicate that you would love to support them and choose a time to meet up with them that feels good to you,” Page wrote.

Follow up without judgment

Be sure to circle back with the person you talked with. Without offering unsolicited advice, encourage your colleague to get professional help if it looks like they are still struggling.

What not to say

Be careful to avoid any questions or statements that might seem to minimize how someone is feeling. Here are a few examples of what not to say:

“Wow, that sounds awful, but something way worse happened to me last week so it could be worse!”

“I wouldn’t worry about it. Seriously just move on.”

“I wouldn’t get this upset about it. Just be positive!”

“This really isn’t worth you getting this upset about it.”

“I wouldn’t say anything, it will probably just make it worse.”

“Do you think maybe you are overreacting?”

“Good vibes only!”

“Small acts of kindness can ignite massive changes to the environments we work in,” Page said. “You never know the impact you may have on someone who is struggling.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.