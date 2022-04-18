ajc logo
Try these exercises to help relieve knee pain

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Knee pain is a common issue that doesn’t just happen to athletes. Approximately 100 million Americans suffer from knee pain, and it’s the most common cause of chronic pain. The most common causes of knee pain include bursitis, meniscus tears, arthritis and sprained ligaments.

Physical therapy has helped many people dealing with knee pain, whether it’s from an injury, genetics or just the wear and tear that comes from age. At-home treatments like heat and ice packs can help with swelling, but exercising and stretching can also help heal, ease and relive knee pain, while helping you lead a better, healthier lifestyle.

ExploreHow stretching can ease chronic aches and pains

These exercises have been recommended by physical therapists to help with relieving knee pain. Of course, you should always consult with your doctor or physical therapist before starting any regimen.

Prone leg raises

Side leg raises

Seated leg extensions

Calf raises

Quadricep stretch

Hamstring stretch

ExploreAdding 30 minutes of this exercise can help you live longer

If, on some days, you struggle getting out of bed due to knee pain, these in-bed techniques can help you get your day started with less pain.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

