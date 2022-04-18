Try these exercises to help relieve knee pain

Knee pain is a common issue that doesn’t just happen to athletes. Approximately 100 million Americans suffer from knee pain, and it’s the most common cause of chronic pain. The most common causes of knee pain include bursitis, meniscus tears, arthritis and sprained ligaments.
Physical therapy has helped many people dealing with knee pain, whether it’s from an injury, genetics or just the wear and tear that comes from age. At-home treatments like heat and ice packs can help with swelling, but exercising and stretching can also help heal, ease and relive knee pain, while helping you lead a better, healthier lifestyle.
These exercises have been recommended by physical therapists to help with relieving knee pain. Of course, you should always consult with your doctor or physical therapist before starting any regimen.
Prone leg raises
Side leg raises
Seated leg extensions
Calf raises
Quadricep stretch
Hamstring stretch
If, on some days, you struggle getting out of bed due to knee pain, these in-bed techniques can help you get your day started with less pain.
