Try these exercises to help relieve knee pain

Physical therapy has helped many people dealing with knee pain, whether it’s from an injury, genetics or just the wear and tear that comes from age. At-home treatments like heat and ice packs can help with swelling, but exercising and stretching can also help heal, ease and relive knee pain, while helping you lead a better, healthier lifestyle.

Explore How stretching can ease chronic aches and pains

These exercises have been recommended by physical therapists to help with relieving knee pain. Of course, you should always consult with your doctor or physical therapist before starting any regimen.