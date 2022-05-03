Add these habits to your daily routine to strengthen your bones

Working isn’t just about losing weight or building muscles. We also need to look inside — specifically towards bone health.
Our bones have been with us since day one, growing and learning with us. But as we age, they can grow brittle, leading to broken bones, loose joints and other deformities.
Working on strengthening your bones is the best way to prevent diseases such as osteoporosis, and can help in maintaining good posture as well.
Here are three ways to help ensure your bones stay in great shap:
Exercise
When it comes to exercising the bones, we’re not talking about running on the treadmill or lifting weights. Instead, you’ll want to focus on mobility training and low-impact movements like:
- Straight arm planks
- Marching in place
- Overhead presses
- Mobility stretches
Work that spine
Posture is key to helping ensure your bones are in coordination with one another. Good posture allows for the tendons, bones and muscles to work together and do their jobs properly. Poor posture can lead to injuries, spinal problems, joints degeneration, rounded shoulders and a potbelly.
Diet with a purpose
You are what you eat, as the old saying goes. Nutrition goes beyond fulfilling cravings and feeding our bodies just enough for us to burn off and last through the day. When thinking about diet and the bones you want to include important vitamins and proteins.
Calcium is needed for bone health; it’s also crucial for the heart, muscles and nerves to function properly. Here are a few foods that are rich in calcium:
- Dark leafy greens, including kale, arugula, watercress and collard greens
- Fatty fish like tuna and salmon
- Almond butter
- Cheese
- Yogurt
Vitamin D helps the body absorbs calcium. Some good foods with vitamin D include:
- Mushrooms
- Oranges
- Egg yolks
- Tofu
Vitamin K is essential for increasing bone mineral density — especially for those who are osteoporotic — and can reduce fracture rates. Consider these sources of vitamin K:
- Meats like chicken and pork
- Green vegetables, including broccoli, cabbage and lettuce
- Avocado
- Kiwi
Protein helps increase muscle mass and calcium absorption. Foods that are rich in proteins and perfect for helping improve bone health include:
- Cottage cheese
- Lentils
- Peanut butter
- Lean beef
By working on mobility and including bone healing foods in your diet you’ll sure to improve your bone health, and feel better overall.
About the Author