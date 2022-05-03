Add these habits to your daily routine to strengthen your bones

Straight arm planks

Marching in place

Overhead presses

Mobility stretches

Work that spine

Posture is key to helping ensure your bones are in coordination with one another. Good posture allows for the tendons, bones and muscles to work together and do their jobs properly. Poor posture can lead to injuries, spinal problems, joints degeneration, rounded shoulders and a potbelly.

Diet with a purpose

You are what you eat, as the old saying goes. Nutrition goes beyond fulfilling cravings and feeding our bodies just enough for us to burn off and last through the day. When thinking about diet and the bones you want to include important vitamins and proteins.

Calcium is needed for bone health; it’s also crucial for the heart, muscles and nerves to function properly. Here are a few foods that are rich in calcium:

Dark leafy greens, including kale, arugula, watercress and collard greens

Fatty fish like tuna and salmon

Almond butter

Cheese

Yogurt

Vitamin D helps the body absorbs calcium. Some good foods with vitamin D include:

Mushrooms

Oranges

Egg yolks

Tofu

Vitamin K is essential for increasing bone mineral density — especially for those who are osteoporotic — and can reduce fracture rates. Consider these sources of vitamin K:

Meats like chicken and pork

Green vegetables, including broccoli, cabbage and lettuce

Avocado

Kiwi

Protein helps increase muscle mass and calcium absorption. Foods that are rich in proteins and perfect for helping improve bone health include:

Cottage cheese

Lentils

Peanut butter

Lean beef

By working on mobility and including bone healing foods in your diet you’ll sure to improve your bone health, and feel better overall.