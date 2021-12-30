These health resolutions may doom your 2022

“New year, new me.” Many people feel the need to remake themselves each year, hopefully improving on last year’s model. For some, however, the resolutions they make are too unrealistic and are destined to fail.
If you hope to be healthier and better in 2022, Lifehacker suggests you avoid making these doomed resolutions.
Cutting out sugar
Although eating less sugar is a good goal, trying to eliminate all added sugar could be an all-consuming task. That’s because sugar lurks in many foods you might not expect, such as ketchup, salad dressing and low-fat yogurt.
The World Health Organization recommends a daily sugar intake of about 25 grams for adults and 12 grams for children, based on a 2,000 daily calorie diet.
Picking an specific weight loss goal
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development reported earlier this year that Americans are the heaviest group of people in the world. It’s only natural, then, that many people choose weight loss as a goal for the new year. “(O)bsessing over the number on the scale isn’t always good for your mental health,” however, Lifehacker wrote.
Instead, set a goal to exercise more or eat more food that is healthy — whether you lose weight or not.
Resolve to do an exercise you hate
If you hate to run, don’t make it your goal to finish the AJC Peachtree Road Race. You’re just setting yourself up for failure.
Instead of committing to an activity for a year, concentrate on trying new things. Have you always wanted to tap dance? Interested in bird watching? Incorporating new activities can get you off the couch and moving without dread or frustration.
Repeating previous failed resolutions
If you failed to keep 2021′s resolutions, why do you think you can do it in 2022? Instead of repeating the exact same goal, examine why you weren’t successful. Was it too vague? Too time consuming?
Instead of planning to meditate — or exercise or paint — every day, resolve to do it every other day, or even just three times a week. Or take a vague goal and break it down “and make a plan, not a wish,” Lifehacker wrote.
