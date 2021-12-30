These health resolutions may doom your 2022

Instead, set a goal to exercise more or eat more food that is healthy — whether you lose weight or not.

Resolve to do an exercise you hate

If you hate to run, don’t make it your goal to finish the AJC Peachtree Road Race. You’re just setting yourself up for failure.

Instead of committing to an activity for a year, concentrate on trying new things. Have you always wanted to tap dance? Interested in bird watching? Incorporating new activities can get you off the couch and moving without dread or frustration.

Repeating previous failed resolutions

If you failed to keep 2021′s resolutions, why do you think you can do it in 2022? Instead of repeating the exact same goal, examine why you weren’t successful. Was it too vague? Too time consuming?

Instead of planning to meditate — or exercise or paint — every day, resolve to do it every other day, or even just three times a week. Or take a vague goal and break it down “and make a plan, not a wish,” Lifehacker wrote.

