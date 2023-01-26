These are 2023′s top schools for online nursing master’s degree programs

According to the latest U.S. News & World Report, the University of South Carolina has taken the top spot among the best colleges for online master’s in nursing programs. It’s not an honor that came easily.

“U.S. News selects factors, known as ranking indicators, to assess each program in the categories outlined above,” the organization reported. “A program’s score for each ranking indicator is calculated using data that the program reported to U.S. News in a statistical survey and a peer assessment survey.”