These are 2023′s top schools for online nursing master’s degree programs

As more and more nurses pursue higher education and certifications, the industry has found itself in a bit of an arms race. The pandemic compounded commuting challenges already faced by medical professionals in an already highly demanding industry. That is why many colleges are offering excellent online courses for those looking to pursue a master’s degree in nursing.
According to the latest U.S. News & World Report, the University of South Carolina has taken the top spot among the best colleges for online master’s in nursing programs. It’s not an honor that came easily.
“U.S. News selects factors, known as ranking indicators, to assess each program in the categories outlined above,” the organization reported. “A program’s score for each ranking indicator is calculated using data that the program reported to U.S. News in a statistical survey and a peer assessment survey.”
Those categories include engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.
“Between the start of data collection in September 2022 and the October 2022 closing date, 203 schools, or 35% of schools surveyed, said they would be offering online nursing master’s degree programs in accordance with the definition, while the rest either said they would not or chose not to respond,” the organization reported. “This is up slightly from the previous year, when 194 schools reported offering programs.”
A master’s degree in nursing can open doors to leadership roles and increase job security. Studying online allows busy nurses an opportunity to achieve their goals while cutting down on time-consuming commutes and late night classes.
The top schools for online master’s in nursing programs, as noted in the latest U.S. News & World Report, can be found below.
|School
|Cost per credit
|University of South Carolina
|$1,438
|Duke University
|$1,984
|Ohio State University
|$973
|University of Alabama
|$440
|Saint Xavier University
|$750
|The Catholic University of America Conway School of Nursing
|$1,440
|University of Pittsburgh
|$1,190
|George Washington University
|$1,395
|Stony Brook University--SUNY
|$963
|Boise State University
|$890
