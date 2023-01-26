These are 2023′s top schools for online nursing master’s degree programs

BreakingNews
Cartersville police find possible explosive device after suspected DUI crash
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

As more and more nurses pursue higher education and certifications, the industry has found itself in a bit of an arms race. The pandemic compounded commuting challenges already faced by medical professionals in an already highly demanding industry. That is why many colleges are offering excellent online courses for those looking to pursue a master’s degree in nursing.

Explore‘I simply couldn’t have done it without her’: How one nurse changed everything

According to the latest U.S. News & World Report, the University of South Carolina has taken the top spot among the best colleges for online master’s in nursing programs. It’s not an honor that came easily.

“U.S. News selects factors, known as ranking indicators, to assess each program in the categories outlined above,” the organization reported. “A program’s score for each ranking indicator is calculated using data that the program reported to U.S. News in a statistical survey and a peer assessment survey.”

Those categories include engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.

“Between the start of data collection in September 2022 and the October 2022 closing date, 203 schools, or 35% of schools surveyed, said they would be offering online nursing master’s degree programs in accordance with the definition, while the rest either said they would not or chose not to respond,” the organization reported. “This is up slightly from the previous year, when 194 schools reported offering programs.”

ExploreNurse-Family Partnership is here to help Georgia’s first-time moms

A master’s degree in nursing can open doors to leadership roles and increase job security. Studying online allows busy nurses an opportunity to achieve their goals while cutting down on time-consuming commutes and late night classes.

The top schools for online master’s in nursing programs, as noted in the latest U.S. News & World Report, can be found below.

SchoolCost per credit
University of South Carolina$1,438
Duke University$1,984
Ohio State University$973
University of Alabama$440
Saint Xavier University$750
The Catholic University of America Conway School of Nursing$1,440
University of Pittsburgh$1,190
George Washington University$1,395
Stony Brook University--SUNY$963
Boise State University$890

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

