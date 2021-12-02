The surprising truth about MSG

“MSG has two-thirds less sodium compared to table salt,” said Amidor. “So it’s a nice seasoning to use if you’re trying to cut back on sodium, especially since it can increase the depth of a dish by adding umami flavor.”

That isn’t to say that everyone can eat MSG-laden foods without issue. According to Health Canada research, MSG may cause the same symptoms indicated above in a small proportion of highly sensitive people. For those with sensitivity, it’s best to stay away from MSG.

But, for the rest of us? There’s no need to be concerned.

