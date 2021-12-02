ajc logo
X

The surprising truth about MSG

Caption
5 Facts About , MSG, (Monosodium Glutamate).1. Monosodium glutamate is the sodium salt of amino acids found in protein-rich foods.2. The body treats glutamate in exactly the same way whether it comes from the food we eat... ....or as added seasoning in the form of monosodium glutamate (MSG).3. MSG in the crystal form is produced by fermentation, a process similar to that used in making wine, vinegar and yogurt.4. Reducing table salt by using MSG reduces the sodium content of recipes, as MSG has two-thirds less sodium than table salt.5. Numerous studies confirm that MSG is not related to any adverse health outcomes... ....and is safe for the general public to consume

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

MSG: You’re probably familiar with it as the “bad-for-you” ingredient in Chinese and processed foods, of which many brands proudly claim to be free. What you might not know is that MSG’s bad rap is undeserved.

The ingredient has been used to flavor foods for more than 100 years, according to the FDA, and there were no problems with its use until 1968, when a doctor’s letter to the New England Journal of Medicine reported of heart palpitations and numbness in the neck, back and arms after eating Chinese food.

ExploreA bad night’s sleep affects glucose control the next morning

“Although the author said that these symptoms could have stemmed from several things in his food, including sodium, alcohol from the cooking wine or MSG, the public picked up on MSG and dubbed the condition ‘Chinese Restaurant Syndrome,’” Toby Amidor, a New York-based registered dietitian and author, told TODAY.

While fears of Chinese Restaurant Syndrome may have driven people away from MSG in the decades that followed the letter, several studies have since shown that the ingredient is safe, provides nutritional benefits and adds umami flavor to dishes. MSG may even help people reduce their sodium intake.

“MSG has two-thirds less sodium compared to table salt,” said Amidor. “So it’s a nice seasoning to use if you’re trying to cut back on sodium, especially since it can increase the depth of a dish by adding umami flavor.”

ExploreSurprising ways spouses can make you gain weight, according to experts

That isn’t to say that everyone can eat MSG-laden foods without issue. According to Health Canada research, MSG may cause the same symptoms indicated above in a small proportion of highly sensitive people. For those with sensitivity, it’s best to stay away from MSG.

But, for the rest of us? There’s no need to be concerned.

Explore5 healthy food trends you’ll likely see in 2022

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark is a writer and digital content producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ointment kills antibiotic-resistant bacteria, promotes wound healing
25m ago
New data suggests 1 in 44 U.S. children affected by autism
27m ago
Vaccinated people with breakthrough COVID-19 less likely to infect others, study says
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top