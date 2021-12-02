Surprising ways spouses can make you gain weight, according to experts

An 8,000-person study published in the peer-reviewed journal, Wiley, showed there was a positive association with obesity when going from singledom to dating, to marriage or living together.

Women living with a romantic partner have an increased chance of becoming obese within a year. The odds for men grow within two years. Married couples are generally most likely to gain weight within two years.

“Happy couples eat healthier but weigh more. This is the finding of our study which is consistent with other previous studies but not all,” Stephanie Schoeppe, Senior Lecturer in Public Health/Research Fellow at Australia’s Central Queensland University previously told Fatherly.

She explained the findings of a 2018 study on in-relationship weight gain. It was published in the peer-reviewed journal, PLOS One.

“However, our study examined a large population sample — over 15,000 adults — hence our findings provide a significant insight into this topic.”

To lose weight, couples can work together to make healthy changes.

Healthline suggests exercising together, eating out less and choosing healthy snacks as options. It also says to avoid skipping doctor’s visits. Getting health checks can help couples remain accountable.

