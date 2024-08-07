Pulse

The fun fitness trend rolling toward better health

Remember the thrill as a kid of gliding down the street, balancing on rubber wheels? That nostalgic rush is making a comeback, and it’s not just about reliving childhood memories.

Rollerblading (and skating) is emerging as a powerhouse workout with surprising benefits for your overall health and longevity, spurred in part by last year’s “Barbie” craze.

This low-impact activity is gentle on the joints and delivers on the fitness gains. It engages multiple muscle groups, particularly in the lower body, helping to build strength and improve balance. The side-to-side motion unique to rollerblading works often-neglected muscles like hip adductors and abductors, contributing to better overall stability, according to the Healthy.

“It’s a great, suitable exercise for people with joint issues and those who want a gentler workout,” Dr. Florence Comite, founder and CEO of the Comite Center for Precision Medicine & Health, told Well and Good. “Rollerblading allows you to move side to side. It allows you to use that power. It allows you to do high-intensity training at your will. And it reinforces not only muscle, but bone.”

But the benefits don’t stop there. Rollerblading offers an excellent cardiovascular workout, helping to improve heart health and endurance. It’s also a calorie torcher, burning up to 600 calories an hour according to some estimates.

Perhaps most important, rollerblading is fun. The enjoyment factor shouldn’t be underestimated — it boosts mood, reduces stress and makes you more likely to stick with your fitness routine. “It’s so much fun, it’s social, you’re out in nature, you can chat,” Comite added.

So, dust off those skates or invest in a new pair. Your body, and your inner child, will thank you for it.

