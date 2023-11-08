The forward thinking behind backward walking

Pulse
By
31 minutes ago
X

Walking has long been recommended for its physical benefits, but you can boost the health advantages by doing things backward.

Whether you take your strides on a treadmill, a track or a trail, walking backward can work different muscles, improve balance and increase cardiopulmonary health.

ExploreNominate an exceptional nurse for the AJC Nursing Excellence Awards

“I think it’s amazing to add in some backwards motion to your day,” Grayson Wickham, a New York City physical therapist, told CNN. “People are sitting way too much today, plus they lack varied movement.”

Walking backward, also called reverse or retro walking, is often used in physical therapy to help patients improve their gait and mobility; to improve knee, hip and ankle range of motion; and to increase strength, according to verywell health.

When you retro walk, the Conversation explained, you take shorter, more frequent steps, leading to the improved endurance in the lower leg muscles and lessening the strain on your joints.

“The body adapts to the positions and movements and postures you do most often,” Wickham told CNN. “That can lead to tight muscles and joints, which leads to joint compensation, which leads to joint wear and tear, then pain and injury. The more we can add in varied movement into our day-to-day activities or in the gym, it’s so much more beneficial for the body.”

ExploreStudy shows exercise eases nurse burnout, depression

Incorporating retro walking into your routine is relatively easy, Wickham said. Start by walking backward slowly for about five minutes at a time, several times a week. As you get used to the stride and motion, you can increase the time.

“If you’re younger and exercise regularly, you can probably walk backwards for as long as you’d like,” Wickham said.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING TODAY
Young Thug case: Will rap lyrics be used as evidence in gang trial?1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The 2024 Atlanta Open will be last for tennis tournament
2h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley/AP

The Jolt: Democrats dominate Election Day despite angst over Biden
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

TORPY: Poll says voters don’t want Beltline rail. But plan chugs along
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

TORPY: Poll says voters don’t want Beltline rail. But plan chugs along
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Metro Atlanta Election Results
The Latest

8 tips for getting along better with your partner
Cherokee Uniforms awards scholarship to Atlanta nursing student
Nursing school campus revamped as a domestic violence shelter
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
2h ago
UPDATE: Local Election Results from Tuesday
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top