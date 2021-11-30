The 5 best Georgia nursing homes, according to U.S. News

According to the methodology, Best Nursing Home ratings have relied on data from Nursing Home Compare since 2009. It’s a program run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency responsible for setting and enforcing nursing home standards. In 2018, it added a Short-Term Rehabilitation rating. This evaluates care for heart attack, stroke and injury among other conditions. A Long-Term Care rating was added a year later. It evaluates care for residents who needed assistance with things such as getting dressed, eating or using a wheelchair.

Ratings rely on a statistical method known as confirmatory factor analysis, which assigns weights to indicators based on observation. Sources included CMS Nursing Homes Data Archive, the CMS COVID-19 Nursing Home Data and antipsychotic use data from the Long Term Community Care Coalition.