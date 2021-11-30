ajc logo
The 5 best Georgia nursing homes, according to U.S. News

Earlier this month, U.S. News revealed its 2021-2022 list of the Best Nursing Homes. The ratings include a list of Georgia’s best ones.

The 12th annual list includes information on care, COVID-19 vaccination requirements, vaccination rates for flu and pneumonia and infection control violations.

“U.S. News takes pride in providing relevant, up-to-date information when making any sort of health care decision,” Zach Adams, health data engineer at U.S. News said in a news release. “Profiles now include resident and staff COVID-19 vaccination rates alongside information on how to pay for a facility. This important information can help families, residents and caregivers make a decision that keeps safety and accessibility at the highest priority.”

According to the methodology, Best Nursing Home ratings have relied on data from Nursing Home Compare since 2009. It’s a program run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency responsible for setting and enforcing nursing home standards. In 2018, it added a Short-Term Rehabilitation rating. This evaluates care for heart attack, stroke and injury among other conditions. A Long-Term Care rating was added a year later. It evaluates care for residents who needed assistance with things such as getting dressed, eating or using a wheelchair.

Ratings rely on a statistical method known as confirmatory factor analysis, which assigns weights to indicators based on observation. Sources included CMS Nursing Homes Data Archive, the CMS COVID-19 Nursing Home Data and antipsychotic use data from the Long Term Community Care Coalition.

The top 5 nursing homes in Georgia each had an overall rating of High Performing. Only one metro-area nursing home made the cut.

  1. Ansley Park Health and Rehabilitation - Newnan
  2. Gwinnett Extended Care Center - Lawrenceville
  3. Marsh’s Edge - Saint Simons Island
  4. Spring Harbor at Green Island - Columbus
  5. The Oaks - Carrollton Skilled Nursing - Carrollton

Gwinnett Extended Care Center and Spring Harbor at Green Island each have the Best Nursing Home label. Each ranked High Performing in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

