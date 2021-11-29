Global award seeks to give one nurse $250,000; it could be you

Would a quarter of a million dollars come in handy? Yes, that’s a rhetorical question.
You could receive that much if you’re selected for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, sponsored by Aster DM Healthcare. Aster said its goal is “to recognize the phenomenal contribution of nurses to the healthcare delivery system globally.”
“Nurses are the unsung heroes of the healthcare system which has been proven undoubtedly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said in a press release. “They continue to play a pivotal role and are the backbone of the healthcare delivery system working under tremendous pressure with huge commitment. Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our effort to recognize the phenomenal work being done by the nursing community worldwide. With over 7000 nurses in the Group, we consider it our obligation to recognize and celebrate the contribution of nurses across the world.”
Aster said it has already received nominations from nurses based in Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Africa, North and South America, Central Asia, Europe and Oceania.
The application process is completely online at www.asterguardians.com, and nurses can submit their own applications for the award or nominate a a colleague they think deserves it.
Nominations will be accepted through January 30, 2022, at which time the review process will start. Nominees will be whittled down until only 10 remain. Those 10 will be interviewed by the jury, and a winner will be announced on International Nurses Day 2022 — May 12 — at a ceremony in Dubai.
The first place finisher will be awarded $250,000, with the nine other finalists receiving money and prizes.
Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private health care service providers operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council and in India. With an emphasis on clinical excellence, it touts itself as one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary health care through its 27 hospitals, 117 clinics and 225 pharmacies in seven countries.
