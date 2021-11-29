Global award seeks to give one nurse $250,000; it could be you

You could receive that much if you’re selected for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, sponsored by Aster DM Healthcare. Aster said its goal is “to recognize the phenomenal contribution of nurses to the healthcare delivery system globally.”

“Nurses are the unsung heroes of the healthcare system which has been proven undoubtedly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said in a press release. “They continue to play a pivotal role and are the backbone of the healthcare delivery system working under tremendous pressure with huge commitment. Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our effort to recognize the phenomenal work being done by the nursing community worldwide. With over 7000 nurses in the Group, we consider it our obligation to recognize and celebrate the contribution of nurses across the world.”