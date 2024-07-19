Telehealth for kids: Balancing the pros and cons in pediatric care

Telehealth is making giant leaps in pediatric care, bringing doctors into living rooms faster than your child can say, “Daddy, I don’t feel so good.” This digital revolution shifts how families access medical services, offering enhanced care delivery while navigating unique challenges.

One of the most significant effects of telehealth in pediatrics is its ability to expand access to care. The American Academy of Pediatrics emphasized, “Telehealth can decrease disparities in access to care by extending pediatric expertise and best practices to children no matter where they are located.” This is particularly important for families in rural areas or those with children who have complex medical needs, where specialized care might otherwise be out of reach.

For many parents, telehealth offers convenience — no more wrestling a feverish toddler into the car or playing “guess that rash” in a crowded waiting room. Virtual visits can reduce the need for time-consuming trips to medical facilities, which is perfect for families with multiple children or with parents who work full time.

However, telehealth in pediatrics isn’t without its challenges. The lack of physical contact can limit certain aspects of medical examinations, and there are concerns about privacy and data security, according to Nurse.com. Technical issues such as software malfunctions or connectivity problems can disrupt appointments and affect care quality. Both health care professionals and families need access to technical support to promptly address these issues.

Carolina Parrott, a licensed clinical social worker, told Yale Medicine that telehealth’s effectiveness varies among families. “I’ve seen some families who have adjusted to it and others who were new to treatment in general and they really embraced telehealth. But other families tell me they only want to come in person.”

Despite these setbacks, the future of telehealth in pediatrics looks promising. Technological advancements, including AI and remote monitoring devices, are expanding telehealth capabilities. Integration with electronic health records is improving care coordination, and ongoing research is establishing best practices for telehealth implementation in pediatric care.