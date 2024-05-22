How radical can we be? We can establish tailored digital task forces to bring a wealth of expertise to bear on patients, diseases, disasters or crises. Models of these are already being born. Harvard professor Jarone Lee cofounded Health Tech Without Borders, a global nonprofit leveraging digital tools in disaster response. There is a growing trend toward incorporating digitized disaster response plans in many organizations’ pre-disaster planning efforts. For example, the Southern Regional Disaster Response System, led by Emory University’s Department of Emergency Medicine in collaboration with regional partners (University of Georgia’s Institute for Disaster Management, Wellstar MCG and the Georgia Department of Public Health) is engaging health systems throughout the Southeastern states to leverage existing telehealth infrastructure in response to a mass casualty incident.

We can revolutionize our tech platforms to enhance the collaborative experience. For example, the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as NVIDIA Omniverse into provider-to-provider telehealth creates a virtual meeting space that simulates a physical environment, enabling providers to interact with each other and medical data in a more immersive and intuitive manner. We can develop platforms that enable any country to overcome obstacles such as lack of medical infrastructure and crew.

Having grown up in Sierra Leone, I witnessed the power of enhanced communication. In the past, landlines were a luxury few could afford, and ease of communication was a privilege. With the advent of cellphones, Sierra Leone leapfrogged over infrastructural communication barriers, fundamentally changing how people communicated, banked, sought health care and lived.

According to the 2017 Georgia Board of Health Care workforce report, eight of Georgia’s 159 counties had no physician at all, 37 counties had no internal medicine physician, 63 counties had no pediatrician, 75 counties had no ob/gyn, and 84 counties had no psychiatrist. In a rural county in Georgia, in a village in Burkina Faso or in war-torn Ukraine, a health care provider can carry a doctor in his or her pocket. And who is to say that, in the future, that doctor in the pocket will be made of flesh, blood and bone?

Iyesatta Massaquoi Emeli is a distinguished physician and assistant professor at Emory University, where she is part of a working group asked with developing virtual acute unscheduled care models. She was 1 2021 Innovation and Discovery in the Emergent and Acute Science Scholar and is a National Foundation of Emergency Medicine Scholar. She serves on the executive committee of the American College of Emergency Physicians Telehealth Section.