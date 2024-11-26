‘Tape you mouth shut’ takes on new meaning with this sleep hack

It feels like every month there is a new tip TikTok says will change your life. Whether it’s a travel hack, a meditation technique or a new health trick, TikTok users have something to say.

The newest “hack,” mouth taping, is purported to improve respiratory and oral health, while reducing the risk of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that causes abnormal breathing during sleep.

The trend is just what it sounds like — advising people to adhere any household tape to their mouth before bed. You are then forced to breathe through your nose, mitigating many of the supposed risks of mouth breathing all night.

Supporters of mouth taping say it eases snoring, fatigue, bad breath, excessive thirst and concentration issues. However, none of these claims have been scientifically studied.

Others claim mouth taping has a cosmetic benefit, reducing face wrinkles and creating a “snatched” jawline. These claims also are unsubstantiated.

According to the Sleep Foundation, mouth taping can be beneficial in reducing snoring, particularly for people with mild sleep apnea. However, researchers have not seen the practice affect snoring of people without the condition.

Although the benefits of mouth taping have been disputed, the benefits of nose breathing are widely reported. According to the Sleep Foundation, nose breathing adds resistance that benefits lung volume, filters out allergens and delivers warmer air to the lungs.

Is mouth taping dangerous?

If you snore even though you have an easy time breathing through your nose, mouth taping might work for you. However, if you suffer from allergies, a deviated septum, congestion or other breathing-related health issues, it might be smart to sit this trend out.

There are some side-effects you should watch out for.

Mouth taping can cause disrupted sleep, anxiety, discomfort or difficulty breathing, and irritation around the lips, according to the Sleep Foundation.

It is recommended you talk to your doctor before starting to mouth tape, particularly if you worry you may have some form of sleep apnea. If you decide to use mouth tape, many companies sell porous strips intended for human skin that are much safer than using a piece of tape from your house.

