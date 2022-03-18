Survey: Remote work during pandemic causes new mental, physical issues

Survey respondents also said they worked, on average, about 90 minutes more a day than they did when in the office. Longer hours were most often associated with having a child at home, having a desk or adjustable chair at a workstation, and the adjustment of work hours.

Roll suggested everyone monitor their stress, anxiety or physical pain, and and examine how they might relate to one another.

The study was published online in Work: A Journal of Prevention, Assessment and Rehabilitation; the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine; and OTJR: Occupation, Participation, and Health.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.