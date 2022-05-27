Survey: Many don’t understand how to protect themselves from sun damage

Of the more than 1,000 U.S. adults who responded to the American Academy of Dermatology’s survey, 62% gave themselves an overall grade of “excellent” or “good” for sun protection. However, 63% also said they got a tan in 2021, an increase of 9 percentage points from 2020, and 33% said they had a sunburn last year, an increase of 8 percentage points.

“If you are getting a tan, you are definitely not doing a good job of protecting yourself from the sun,” said board-certified dermatologist and AAD president Mark D. Kaufmann MD, FAAD. “There is no such thing as a safe tan. Every time you tan or burn, you are also damaging the DNA in your skin. The more you damage your DNA, the greater your risk of getting skin cancer.”