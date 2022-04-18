Survey: Half of parents regularly give their child dietary supplements

“Parents in this Mott Poll indicated that factors important to their decision were whether the supplements worked well, caused few side effects, and were made for children,” the poll’s sponsors stated. “Since supplements are classified by the FDA as food, they do not receive the same premarketing evaluation and review as medications; thus there is limited information to assess the safety and efficacy of supplements, or to know the side effects they may cause. It is unclear if parents recognize that supplements do not undergo rigorous FDA testing and approval.”

Parents can’t be sure if they are providing the right amount of necessary vitamins and minerals, which is why consultation with a pediatrician or other health care provider is important. But poll results showed only 47% of higher income (more than $100,000 annual salary) were likely to talk to their child’s doctor about this, and only 39% of lower income (less than $50,000) were.

“Providers should be diligent about discussing nutrition with all parents, to ensure parents have adequate knowledge about what a healthy diet should include and are using supplements appropriately. In situations where families cannot afford to provide a healthy diet, providers may direct parents to social service programs that assist in this area,” the poll’s sponsors concluded.

