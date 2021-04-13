Georgia among worst states for children’s health care, WalletHub finds

Georgia’s score was 39.08, putting it at No. 50. Although we were No. 9 for oral health, the state was dead last for kids’ health and access to health care, and No. 31 for kids’ nutrition, physical activity and obesity. The state has fallen six spots since the 2019 prepandemic ranking.

Among key metrics, Georgia ranked:

39th – % of children in excellent/very good health

42nd – % of uninsured children

47th – infant death rate

40th – % of children with unaffordable medical bills

45th – pediatricians & family doctors per capita

34th – % of overweight children

27th – % of obese children

39th – % of children with excellent/very good teeth

19th – COVID-19 positive tests in the past week per capita

The District of Columbia, with a score of 60.89, came out on top this year, followed by Hawaii, Vermont, Washington and Maryland, in that order, to round out the top five.

There are things parents should do to help their children grow up healthy, Sasha A. Fleary told WalletHub.

Fleary, an associate professor in the Department of Community Health and Social Sciences at CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, said well-visits, opportunities for physical activity, social-emotional development and engaging in positive parenting strategies provide a safe and secure environment for kids.

“However, parents’ capacity for engaging in these behaviors vary widely due to socioeconomic and racial disparities,” she said. “For parents to help their children grow up healthy, they need to have access to secure housing, realistic and flexible work hours, living wages, and safe built and social environments.”