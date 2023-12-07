Study of twins shows benefits of plant-based diet

Twins have long been used as test subjects, with the idea first proposed by British polymath Francis Galton in 1875.

The first descriptions of the method, however, first appeared in 1924, according to the National Library of Medicine. Even NASA conducted an experiment using retired astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly, who are identical twins.

Now, a recently published study from Stanford University, which observed 22 pairs of healthy, adult, identical twins, is offering insights into the health effects of a meat-free vs. meat-filled diet.