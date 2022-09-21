Study links mom’s pregnancy weight gain to baby developing ADHD, other mental disorders

A recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found women with gestational weight gain and diabetes were two times more likely to give birth to a child with ADHD than mothers without obesity. From 1991 through 2008, the researchers studied 1,036 children whose mothers had gestational diabetes and weight gain.

Of those children, 13% were diagnosed with ADHD. Although a mother’s weight gain played a role in the likelihood of children developing mental health problems, the risk didn’t occur if the weight gain stayed within a healthy range, the study showed.