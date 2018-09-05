BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
ajc logo
X

10% of American children diagnosed with ADHD, study says

Combined ShapeCaption
What is ADHD? According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the initials ADHD stand for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It's a brain disorder marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. Some of the symptoms include impulsivity, hyperactivity and inattention. Conditions common in people who have ADHD include learning disabilities, anxiety disorder, conduct disorder, depression and substance abuse.

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sept 4, 2018

More than 10% of American children have been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which is a significant increase during the past 20 years, according to a new report.

» RELATED: Does my child have ADHD? Things to know about the condition

Researchers from the University of Iowa recently conducted a study, published in Journal of the American Medical Association, to determine the prevalence of the condition among children in the United States over the last two decades.

To do so, they used data from the National Health Interview Survey, an annual assessment of about 35,000 households. A total of 186,457 children and adolescents aged 4 to 17 from 1997 to 2016 were included in the analysis.

After examining the data, they found a steady rise of diagnoses among kids between 1997 and 2016. From 1997 to 1998, about 6.1& of children had been diagnosed, while 10.2% had been diagnosed between 2015 and 2016.

"Our findings indicate a continuous increase in the prevalence of diagnosed ADHD among U.S. children and adolescents," coauthor Wei Bao said in a statement.

The analysts saw an upward trend across gender, race, family and geography, but all the increases were not uniform.

Explore»RELATED: New ADHD treatment could involve video games

As for gender, their findings showed that 14% of boys were diagnosed with ADHD in 2016, compared to 9% in 1997. On the other hand, girls saw just a 3% hike, from 3.1 percent diagnosed in 1997 to 6.3% in 2016.

Across racial lines, African-American children had the biggest surge. More than 12% of African-American kids were diagnosed with ADHD in 2016, up from 4.7% in 1997. White children had the second biggest, from 7.2% in 1997 to 12% in 2016. Hispanic children diagnosed with ADHD jumped from 3.6% to 6.1% within the same time span.

The numbers varied by geography, too. The researchers said children in the Western region were less likely to be diagnosed with ADHD, compared to those in the Northeast, Midwest or South. Diagnoses in the Western region only saw a 2% boost from 5% in 1997 to 7% in 2016, while the other regions all exceeded 10% in 2016.

While the authors did not explore the cause of the uptick, they hypothesized that more awareness of ADHD and a diminished social stigma for ADHD could all be factors. They noted previous studies, which said environmental, prenatal and perinatal risk factors could also be components.

Want to learn more about the results? Take a look here.

Explore»RELATED: Number of young women using ADHD medicine up by 700 percent, CDC says

About the Author

Follow Najja Parker on twitter

Najja Parker is the Multi-Platform Audience Specialist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She manages the newsroom’s free and premium newsletters and assists with social media and digital production. Parker also is the producer and host of AJC’s “ATL Closeup,” a things to do series featuring local influencers.

Editors' Picks
Charles Milne holding a photograph of his sister Leona Milne, who died without receiving CPR after she stopped breathing at her Marietta nursing home. Leona Milne had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, but a family lawsuit alleges that it was not done properly. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders3h ago
Tracie Revis, left, a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and Seth Clark, mayor pro-tem of Macon, stand at the approach to the Earth Lodge, where Native Americans held council meetings for 1,000 years until their forced removal in the 1820s, on Aug. 22, 2022, in Macon, Ga. Revis and Clark are co-directors of an initiative to bring 50 miles of the Ocmulgee River under federal protection as a national park. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)

Credit: Mike Stewart

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
3h ago
(File)

Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting
21h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
17h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
17h ago
ajc.com

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 5
3h ago
The Latest
What is ADHD?

Study links mom’s pregnancy weight gain to baby developing ADHD, other mental disorders
36m ago
As autumn begins, here are fall prevention tips for kids
1h ago
Poll: Majority of Americans dissatisfied with health care system
17h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
3h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top