Study finds surprising use for fat injections for foot pain patients

While most cases of plantar fasciitis can be alleviated through stretching and physical therapy, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, some severe cases require surgery. But current surgical treatments that involve cutting the plantar fasciitis have limited evidence of effectiveness, according to Yale Medicine.

“Recently, there has been a plea among podiatrists to stop cutting the plantar fascia because some people get a lot of scar tissue, which causes pain,” Beth Gusenoff, Board-Certified Podiatric Surgeon and Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Pitt, said in a press release.

“And if too much is cut, the foot can become destabilized, so people end up with almost like a floppy foot.”

The research studied 14 participants that had chronic cases of plantar fasciitis and observed them over a year. Participants were split into two groups: one group received the fat injections from the beginning of the study, and the other received the injections after six months.

Researchers concluded that “perforating fat injections for chronic plantar fasciitis demonstrate significant improvement in pain, function, and plantar fascia thickness.”

