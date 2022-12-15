Study finds no link between aspirin use and bone health

According to a study published in June, aspirin might play a role in the development and survival in bone marrow cells. Also, aspirin might help to prevent falls and fracture by improving cardiovascular health.

The most recent study, published December 1 in JAMA, assigned to nearly 17,000 adults either a daily low-dose aspirin or a placebo. For nearly five years, the participants were monitored for falls and fractures.

The researchers found no difference in fracture risk between the two groups. In the aspirin group, 8.6% experienced falls and fractures. The placebo group saw 9.5%. The aspirin users also experienced a higher rate of serious falls, defined in the study as those leading to an emergency room visit or hospital admission.

This might be because of aspirin’s blood thinning effect, Harvard reported. “An injury that ordinarily would cause only minor bruising or bleeding might require medical attention if a person was taking aspirin.”

The researchers concluded low-dose aspirin does not improve bone health or reduce fractures from falls.

