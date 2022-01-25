Study finds fatigue could predict death in older adults

After accounting for a variety of mortality-influencing factors such as COVID-19, depression, pre-existing conditions, age and gender, researchers found that participants who scored 25 points or higher on the Pittsburgh Fatigability Scale were more than twice as likely to die in the following 2.7 years compared to their counterparts who scored lower.

“There has been research showing that people who increase their physical activity can decrease their fatigability score,” said Glynn. “And one of the best ways to increase physical activity — which simply means moving more — is by setting manageable goals and starting a routine, like a regular walk or scheduled exercise.”

