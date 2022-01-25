Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Study finds fatigue could predict death in older adults

caption arrowCaption
These Expert-Approved TipsWill Help You Get the, Best Sleep Ever.Not getting enough sleep can have a detrimentaleffect on your mental and physical health. .Here are eight expert-approved tips and tricksto help you improve your nightly sleep quality.1. Make sure that allergens such asdust mites and pets aren’t the culpritof your restless sleep. .2. Cut down on the amount of caffeineyou consume throughout the day.3. Promote peaceful sleep with aromatherapy,specifically lavender essential oils. .4. Track your sleep patterns to betterunderstand what may be disrupting you. .5. Give yourself time to winddown before going to sleep.6. Change locations if you findyourself struggling to fall asleep. .7. Eat a sleep-inducing dinner oflean protein and complex carbohydrates.8. Buy a filtered lightbulb for your bedroomlights to encourage melatonin production

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

In older people, feeling tired after certain activities can indicate that death is less than three years away, a new study says.

The study, published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by the University of Pittsburgh, is the first to link fatigue after physical activity to an increased risk of death, ScienceDaily reported.

ExploreStudy shows older adult city dwellers live longer

“This is the time of year when people make — and break — New Year’s resolutions to get more physical activity,” said lead author Nancy Glynn, a physical activity epidemiologist. “I hope our findings provide some encouragement to stick with exercise goals. Previous research indicates that getting more physical activity can reduce a person’s fatigability. Our study is the first to link more severe physical fatigability to an earlier death.”

ExploreNail your New Year's resolutions by ditching the diet mentality

Glynn and her colleagues administered the Pittsburgh Fatigability Scale to 2,906 participants aged 60 and up in the Long Life Family Study, an international study that follows two generations of family members. Participants then “ranked from 0 to 5 how tired they thought or imagined that certain activities — such as a leisurely 30-minute walk, light housework or heavy gardening — would make them.”

After accounting for a variety of mortality-influencing factors such as COVID-19, depression, pre-existing conditions, age and gender, researchers found that participants who scored 25 points or higher on the Pittsburgh Fatigability Scale were more than twice as likely to die in the following 2.7 years compared to their counterparts who scored lower.

ExploreThe secret to a longer, healthier life? ‘Blue zones,’ research shows

“There has been research showing that people who increase their physical activity can decrease their fatigability score,” said Glynn. “And one of the best ways to increase physical activity — which simply means moving more — is by setting manageable goals and starting a routine, like a regular walk or scheduled exercise.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
One nurse’s time management tips for health care workers
6h ago
Michael Bublé surprises Missouri nurse with Zoom meeting
22h ago
Cracked teeth. Grinding. Dentists say COVID-19 stress is affecting our dental health
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top