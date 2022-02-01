Study finds even 1 drink daily can have negative health impacts

While wine drinkers have a decreased risk of coronary artery disease, the analysis found that wine drinkers were still susceptible to a higher risk of other cardiovascular events.

This misconception in previous data is due to biases of evidence collected in previous studies, the analysis suggests. Biases such as using nondrinkers that have poor health conditions as the reference group, or including data of wine drinkers having lower risks in coronary artery disease when determining overall cardiovascular risk.

Additionally, light drinkers have a slightly increased risk of certain cancers like esophageal cancer, according to Mayo Clinic. Research has also found that having two to five drinks a day increases the chance of developing breast cancer by 41% compared to non-drinkers.

Alcohol, even when consumed in small doses, can lead to disruption in sleep cycles. Furthermore, when consumed with medication — whether prescribed or over-the-counter ­­­— alcohol can lead to dangerous or even fatal outcomes.

The pandemic has also recorded a dangerous upward trend of alcohol consumption.

An article published in the peer-reviewed journal Hepatology found that a year’s increase in alcohol intake during the pandemic is projected to result in 8,000 deaths related to alcoholic-associated liver deaths.

“Biases embedded in epidemiological evidence mask or underestimate the hazards associated with alcohol consumption. When these biases are accounted for, the adverse effects of even low-level alcohol consumption are revealed,” Schutte said.

