ajc logo
X

Step into the holiday season with 30-day walking program

Caption
Study - Walking slowly at age 45 could be a sign of accelerated aging

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago
Join the 30 for 30 Walk-a-Weigh challenge on Facebook

While the holidays are a time for love, joy and thankfulness, they can be quite stressful for many people. But Bradley Averill, a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent, is determined to change that by stepping into the holiday season with health at the forefront.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people report an increase in stress during the holiday season, due to reasons such as lack of time, financial pressure and family gatherings, McLean Hospital reported.

ExploreFamilies that eat avocados together stay healthy together

The holidays are also a time where diets can go by the wayside. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 67% of adults in Georgia are overweight and, of that number, 33% are obese.

Enter Averill’s step challenge, a 30 for 30 Walk-a-Weigh program with a goal of motivating participants to walk for 30 minutes per day for 30 straight days, surpassing federal physical activity guidelines.

“We chose walking as our method of movement for this challenge, as it requires coordinated whole-body movement that uses both your arms and legs,” Averill said in a news release.

“And since tracking physical activity can be difficult, we chose to track our physical activity using minutes. We promote 30 minutes of intentional walking. This is specific, designated time allocated for your physical activity. And we encourage program participants to walk with their families, friends and furry friends.”

Explore5 foods a brain expert says ‘weaken memory and focus’

The program builds on UGA Extension’s Walk-a-Weigh curriculum, which is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and tools they need to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.

“Our group is taking steps every day towards a healthier future,” Averill said. “We would love for the entire community to take 30 minutes’ worth of steps with us every day for 30 days to improve the quality of their lives for themselves and their families.”

To participate in the challenge, join the 30 for 30 Walk-a-Weigh Facebook group.

ExploreJust because you’re sweating doesn’t mean you’re burning calories

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark is a writer and digital content producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
6 ways you can advance in your current role
39m ago
World’s first living robots have reproduced unlike any animal or plant
40m ago
New survey shows just how much COVID-19 will impact future of nursing
41m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top