Step into the holiday season with 30-day walking program

“We chose walking as our method of movement for this challenge, as it requires coordinated whole-body movement that uses both your arms and legs,” Averill said in a news release.

“And since tracking physical activity can be difficult, we chose to track our physical activity using minutes. We promote 30 minutes of intentional walking. This is specific, designated time allocated for your physical activity. And we encourage program participants to walk with their families, friends and furry friends.”

The program builds on UGA Extension’s Walk-a-Weigh curriculum, which is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and tools they need to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.

“Our group is taking steps every day towards a healthier future,” Averill said. “We would love for the entire community to take 30 minutes’ worth of steps with us every day for 30 days to improve the quality of their lives for themselves and their families.”

To participate in the challenge, join the 30 for 30 Walk-a-Weigh Facebook group.

