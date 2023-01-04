Southeast Georgia Health System to hold hiring events

Southeast Georgia Health System has scheduled three hiring events in the coming weeks “to give interested applicants an opportunity to learn more about the Health System and available RN, LPN and CNA positions. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet managers and participate in on-site interviews and tours.”

Explore 5 nursing industry predictions for 2023

According to its website, the health system offers competitive salaries; medical, dental, prescription vision benefits; vacation time; and career growth opportunities. Sign-on bonuses and relocation reimbursements are also available.