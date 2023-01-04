ajc logo
Southeast Georgia Health System to hold hiring events

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Three walk-in events will take place later this month and in February

Southeast Georgia has St. Simons Island, the Okefenokee Swamp, four state parks and job openings.

Southeast Georgia Health System has scheduled three hiring events in the coming weeks “to give interested applicants an opportunity to learn more about the Health System and available RN, LPN and CNA positions. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet managers and participate in on-site interviews and tours.”

According to its website, the health system offers competitive salaries; medical, dental, prescription vision benefits; vacation time; and career growth opportunities. Sign-on bonuses and relocation reimbursements are also available.

Interested applicants can see available jobs at careers.sghs.org and apply online. You can also fill out an application at one of the walk-in events. You don’t need an appointment, but be sure to bring a current resume, license verification and ID. To RSVP, call 912-466-5168 or email nurserecruiter@sghs.org.

Events will be held at:

Brunswick Campus

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, January 19

Linda S. Pinson Conference Center

2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520

Senior Care Center-Brunswick

11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, January 25

2611 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520

Camden Campus

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, February 8

Cafeteria Conference Room

2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys, GA 31558

