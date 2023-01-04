Southeast Georgia Health System to hold hiring events

Southeast Georgia has St. Simons Island, the Okefenokee Swamp, four state parks and job openings.
Southeast Georgia Health System has scheduled three hiring events in the coming weeks “to give interested applicants an opportunity to learn more about the Health System and available RN, LPN and CNA positions. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet managers and participate in on-site interviews and tours.”
According to its website, the health system offers competitive salaries; medical, dental, prescription vision benefits; vacation time; and career growth opportunities. Sign-on bonuses and relocation reimbursements are also available.
Interested applicants can see available jobs at careers.sghs.org and apply online. You can also fill out an application at one of the walk-in events. You don’t need an appointment, but be sure to bring a current resume, license verification and ID. To RSVP, call 912-466-5168 or email nurserecruiter@sghs.org.
Events will be held at:
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, January 19
Linda S. Pinson Conference Center
2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520
11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, January 25
2611 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, February 8
Cafeteria Conference Room
2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys, GA 31558
