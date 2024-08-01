Skip the dip: A surprising way to cut calories when dining out

Looking to eat healthier without giving up your favorite snacks? Here’s a simple tip: When you’re out at a restaurant, skip the dip with your chips.

A study conducted at Penn State’s Sensory Evaluation Center found adding dip to chips can boost your calorie intake by a whopping 77%. And interestingly enough, people ate the same number of chips with or without dip, so they were just adding calories with the condiment.

Explore Start your healthy eating journey with these five steps

This study sheds light on how those sneaky extras like sauces and dips and other condiments can add up without us noticing. We often worry about the size of our main dishes, but it’s these little add-ons that can really pack on the calories.

However, if you just can’t resist the dip, try making a healthier version at home, like this one from the Food Babe.

Creamy kale and artichoke dip

2 cups frozen artichoke hearts, thawed and chopped

4 cups curly kale, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic clove, minced

1/8 teaspoon fresh nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 tablespoons raw Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Preheat oven to 375°F and grease a medium-size baking dish with coconut oil.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and place into the greased baking dish. Top with additional cheese if desired.

Bake for approximately 30-45 minutes covered.

Remove from oven and let sit for at least 5 minutes before serving with homemade pita or tortilla chips.

Explore Healthy foods nutritionists snack on each day

By preparing your own dip at home, you can control the ingredients and portion sizes, allowing you to enjoy the flavors you love while being mindful of your health goals.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.