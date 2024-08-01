Scientists discover diet that may make you biologically younger

Youth — it’s often underappreciated in the moment and nearly impossible to rediscover once it’s gone. According to a new study, as reported by U.S. News and World Report, there is a diet that might be able to turn back biology’s clock — but meat and dairy are off the menu.

Published in BMC Medicine, the study featured 21 adult identical twins. Half were assigned omnivore diets, while the others dined exclusively vegan. Researchers discovered that, on a cellular level, twins who ate vegan aged less than their omnivore counterparts after sticking to their regimens for several weeks.

From eating meals prepared by researchers for four weeks and then self-made meals based on nutrition lessons for another four weeks, the vegan group showed signs of slowed aging in their hearts, livers, metabolic systems, hormones and by the amount of inflammation in their bodies. They also lost, on average, an extra 4 pounds. Partially because of that observed weight loss, more research is needed before scientists can narrow down why vegan dieting has an effect on aging.

“However, it is still uncertain whether the observed benefits may be primarily due to greater weight loss in the vegan group; thus long-term effects of unsupplemented vegan diets on epigenetic processes require further investigation,” according to the study. “Future research utilizing a long-term, well-controlled study design will further highlight the complex relationships between diet, epigenetics, and health outcomes such as weight loss, while emphasizing the importance of proper nutrient supplementation in vegan diets.”

From significantly lowering the odds of contracting Type 2 diabetes to mitigating prostate cancer risk, Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN, director of the Department of Nutrition and director of the Dietetic Internship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, reported vegan diets come with several health benefits. But there are things to look out for.

Explore Maintaining overall nutrition as you get older

“While vegan diets can be healthy, you may have to do a little planning to balance a vegan plate and ensure you get enough protein, calcium, iron, and vitamin B12,” she told Harvard.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.