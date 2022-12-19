Safety tips if you’re hosting toddlers during the holidays

Keep flames away. Lighted candles and fireplaces help give your home a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Protect the little one from potential burns by keeping candles, matches and lighters on higher shelves or counters. Use a fireplace screen to contain sparks and flying embers. It also helps to keep children and pets away from the flames.

Watch for tempting seasonal decor. Sparkly and brightly colored decorations can be tempting to touch and explore. You should expect that your great-nephew will put things into his mouth as well. This helps with sensory motor development and is normal. Keep seasonal decorations out of his reach and secured to the wall. Any object small enough to fit through a toilet paper tube can obstruct an airway, so closely supervise him if the family is helping you decorate, especially when handling lighting, ornaments and breakable objects.

Keep plants out of little hands. Just like seasonal decor, be wary of live plants. Keep mistletoe, holly berries and poinsettias out of reach of children. They are toxic when ingested.

Remember electricity safety. This tip is useful regardless of age. When powering up your seasonal decor, use power strips with built-in circuit breakers and avoid putting too many plugs into one electrical outlet. Keep cords out of the way or behind furniture, and insert electrical outlet covers into unused outlets. Purchase lights with the “UL Listed” mark, which certifies that the product has been tested to meet safety requirements.

Find safe toys. If you are planning to purchase a toy for your great-nephew, make sure it is age-appropriate and any batteries cannot easily be removed. Batteries shaped like disks, or button batteries, pose a choking risk to young children. Avoid placing gifts under the tree that contain glass, perfume or cologne, poisonous substances, or sharp materials.

Monitor alcohol in the home. If you serve alcohol during the festivities, keep it locked and out of the reach of all children regardless of age. Quickly clean up leftover drinks.

Lower the chance of a fall. Falls can happen anywhere, especially as your great-nephew is learning to walk and run. Stairs are a common cause of fall-related injuries in toddlers. To keep him safe during his visit, use an approved safety gate at the top and bottom of any stairs. If he likes to climb, move furniture away from windows or the Christmas tree as well.

Carefully inspecting your home and taking care of any safety hazards can ensure you and your family have a happy and safe holiday season no matter the age of your guests. Enjoy your time together.

Dr. Peter Reisner, family medicine, Mayo Clinic Health System, Chetek, Wisconsin