Recharge your body and mind at the Runningman festival at Kingston Downs. This three-day health and wellness festival, now in its second year, will take place Sept. 13-15, featuring sessions with industry leaders and speakers, the world’s largest sauna, cold plunges and more.

Co-founded by Jesse Itzler of the Atlanta Hawks, fitness expert Devon Levesque and former Olympian Chris Hauth, Runningman promises a transformative experience for all fitness levels. The festival’s highlight is its unique choose-your-distance race, where participants can run or walk as much or as little as they like around a picturesque 1-mile grass track over an eight-hour period.

Credit: Brandon Bunch Credit: Brandon Bunch

But Runningman is more than just a race. Throughout the weekend, attendees can dive into various wellness activities, enjoy live music, inspirational talks, food trucks and expert-led training sessions. You can also partake of the world’s largest sauna, with multiple sessions throughout the festival that feature a live DJ and sauna party, hot yoga, a traditional experience and more.

“There is so much going on at Runningman,” Levesque said in a news release. “Plus, the ability to interact is unmatched. You get to run or walk alongside people that you only hear on podcasts or see on social media. You’re never far from some of the best minds in wellness or the best runners in the world.”

Limited Race Day passes for Saturday are available at $395, with two-day passes starting at $695 and three-day passes at $995. Attendees can choose onsite accommodations, from self-supported camping to glamping packages, or staying in nearby hotels or rentals.

