$1.5 million later, Georgia needs to replace ‘new’ campaign reporting system
Forest bathing: Immerse yourself in nature for better health

Expert says forest bathing once a season or whenever life feels too busy can be incredibly beneficial

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to feel disconnected from nature and overwhelmed by the stresses of daily life. However, a simple yet powerful practice known as forest bathing, or “shinrin-yoku,” offers a way to reconnect with the Earth and promote overall well-being.

While taking a walk through the forest isn’t a new concept, forest bathing relatively is. It originated in Japan during the 1980s as a nature-based therapy to combat worker’s stress, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Despite its name, this practice does not involve any water-based activities. Instead, it is a mindful exploration of nature, often guided by a trained forest therapy guide.

The concept has gained worldwide popularity because of its potential health benefits. Research suggests spending time in nature can reduce stress by lowering cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress, and promoting feelings of relaxation, the Cleveland Clinic reported. Additionally, forest bathing has been shown to positively affect mental well-being, according to the health website. The serene environment and sensory stimulation provided by the forest can alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression and overall stress.

“The intent of forest bathing is to put people in touch with present-moment experience in a very deep way,” clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Albers told the Cleveland Clinic. “The sights, sounds and smells of the forest take us right into that moment, so our brains stop anticipating, recalling, ruminating and worrying.”

To experience the benefits of forest bathing firsthand, find a natural area, such as a nearby forest or park, as did the AJC’s Nedra Rhone. Allow yourself to be fully present in the environment by walking slowly, taking deep breaths and engaging your senses. Observe the sights, sounds and smells of the forest, and disconnect from technology and the stresses of daily life.

Robin Hancock, a certified guide with the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy, suggested to Rhone that forest bathing once a season or whenever life feels too busy can be incredibly beneficial. By creating a “bubble” where nothing else exists, forest bathing allows individuals to be present in their bodies and experience revelations that might otherwise be missed in the chaos of everyday life.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

