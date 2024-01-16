BreakingNews
Gwinnett police investigating after officers shoot man, officials say
Sponsor banner
Pulse

Questions to ask yourself when matches aren’t working out

Like most other things, we’re not in total control when it comes to dating

An increasing , number of Americans struggle to find love.If you feel like Cupid continually misses you with hisarrows of love, you're not alone.Here are some trends that depict the downfall of love in the United States:.Less lovemaking.According to a 2021 General Social Survey, 26% of Americans 18 and older said they didn't engage in sexual activity once in 2020.Less living together.Per a 2021 Pew Research Center study, 62% of Americans 25 to 64 were married or shareda living space, down from 71% in 1990.Less dating.Young Americans are seemingly growing more uninterested in being tied down by relationships
By Erika Ettin – Tribune News Service
16 minutes ago

Access to this AJC content is brought to you by our sponsor, Wellstar

People like to be in control — at their jobs, of their decisions and in pretty much every area of life — but dating can sometimes feel like you’re on a wild roller coaster and you can’t get off. Like most other things, we’re not in total control when it comes to dating. Instead, we can only control ourselves and our reactions to situations.

During my latest “Ask Erika Monday” session on Instagram, I got a message from someone who was very frustrated by the men she’s met recently.

ExploreWhy ‘not my type’ is hurting your chances of making a match

“I feel so deflated — every guy this year has just messed me up. How to deal?” they asked.

I answered, “If ‘every’ guy has messed you up, then it is definitely time to look internally — probably with the help of a great therapist. No one gets the right to ‘mess you up’ without your consent.”

I shared a list of questions for this person, and anyone else feeling similarly, to ask themselves.

● Are you entering situations you know are not good for you?

● Are you holding onto people for too long?

● Are you determining your value based on what other people think of you?

● Are you accepting the bare minimum because you don’t think you deserve more?

● Are you projecting experiences from the past onto new people, thereby repeating history?

Explore5 ways to recharge after online dating burnout

There will always be outside influences beyond our control, but it is important to realize how you react to situations is 100% your responsibility. The start of a new year may be time to be honest with yourself and figure out ways to ensure you’re not repeating behaviors that are keeping you from finding your match.

Of course, sometimes this can’t be done alone. Luckily, there are many resources available to help. If seeing a therapist doesn’t work with your budget or schedule, you might want to look into some of the more affordable online therapy sites that offer personalized, virtual counseling to work through some of the questions outlined above. A few options include:

BetterHelp

Talkspace

Open Path Collective

7 Cups

Regain

Practicing meditation, journaling or opening up to close friends can also help you understand why relationships have been difficult for you and if there are patterns that might be holding you back.

There’s a bad apple in every bunch, but when every apple is rotten, it’s time to recognize why … and maybe find your fruit elsewhere. By growing yourself, you can get the apples from the top branches instead of the ones already on the ground.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Want to connect with Erika? Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH for updates and tips.

About the Author

Erika Ettin
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top