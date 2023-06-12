BreakingNews
Renowned broadcaster Monica Pearson joins AJC with new video program
X

Playing in the dirt might improve your mental health, studies show

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

“The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. To nurture a garden is to feed not just on the body, but the soul.” — Alfred Austin

The 19th century poet laureate was on to something, according to 21st century studies. Working in the garden — or just playing in the dirt — might just ease your depression and otherwise improve your mental health.

ExploreTake a walk near water to boost your mood

One study, from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and funded by the American Cancer Society, found those who participated in community gardening not only ate more fiber and got more exercise, but also saw significant reduction in their stress levels.

“These findings provide concrete evidence that community gardening could play an important role in preventing cancer, chronic diseases and mental health disorders,” senior author Jill Litt, a professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at CU Boulder, told Neuroscience News.

For the study, Litt recruited nearly 300 adults who don’t normally garden. Half were put in a community garden group, and half were a control group asked to wait a year before planting.

The gardening group was given a community garden plot, some seeds and seedlings, and a course on gardening conducted by Denver Urban Gardens.

Both groups kept track of their nutrition, mental health and body measurement, and wore activity monitors.

In addition to an increase in fiber consumption and physical activity, the gardening group also saw lower stress and anxiety levels.

“Putting your hands in the soil releases ‘feel good’ chemicals in the brain and grounds the nervous system, " Hannah Brents, LICSW, of Safe Talk Therapy in Boston, told Psycom. Studies on mice have found healthy bacteria that live in the soil increase serotonin levels and reduce anxiety.

ExploreThe watery ways nurses can reduce pain and improve fitness

A University of Florida study, meanwhile, found that gardening lowered depression, stress and anxiety in healthy women.

“Past studies have shown that gardening can help improve the mental health of people who have existing medical conditions or challenges. Our study shows that healthy people can also experience a boost in mental well-being through gardening,” Charles Guy, the principal investigator on the study and a professor emeritus in the UF/IFAS Environmental Horticulture Department, explained to Psycom.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: State GOP platform protects Confederates monuments, bans abortion6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Biden pulls out of College Athlete Day at the White House, citing tooth pain
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Chain of 15 crashes causes commuting nightmare on Downtown Connector
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Pitts Road bridge over Ga. 400 closes for 1 year for replacement
50m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Pitts Road bridge over Ga. 400 closes for 1 year for replacement
50m ago

Credit: Pearson

Renowned broadcaster Monica Pearson joins AJC with new video program
4h ago
The Latest

These are the best side hustles for nurses who want to earn some extra money
4h ago
Northside Hospital recognized for ‘exemplary support’ by national nursing certification...
5h ago
First human trial for neuralink brain implant approved by FDA
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta training center: Council members explain their votes
7h ago
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top