Piedmont Healthcare earns 17 awards for cardiovascular treatment

One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nearly half of all U.S. adults have experienced cardiovascular disease in some form, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. If a trip to the hospital is needed, time is crucial.
Piedmont Healthcare’s efforts to ensure cardiovascular patients receive “efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital,” has garnered the healthcare system nation recognition.
Piedmont announced Friday that it had earned 17 American Heart Association Awards for implementing those efforts.
“Piedmont is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” Charles L. Brown, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Physician’s Enterprise, said in a press release. “The Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs make it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in Georgia experience longer, healthier lives.”
The AHA’s Mission: Lifeline program and its Get With The Guidelines program help reduce barriers to cardiovascular patients getting quick care. As a participant in the programs, Piedmont hospitals applied for the award recognitions by showing how they have committed to improving quality care for patients.
“We are pleased to recognize Piedmont for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said in the press release. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
This year, Piedmont hospitals received the following awards:
Get With The Guidelines Stroke: Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Get With The Guidelines Stroke: Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Piedmont Atlanta Hospital
Get With The Guidelines Stroke: GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Piedmont Augusta Hospital
- Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Piedmont Augusta Hospital
Get With The Guidelines - Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure: Gold Plus
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Mission Lifelife: STEMI: Gold Plus Receiving
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Mission Lifeline: NSTEMI: Gold
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
