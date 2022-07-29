ajc logo
X

Piedmont Healthcare earns 17 awards for cardiovascular treatment

Combined ShapeCaption
Things to know about Piedmont Healthcare

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
Piedmont says its efforts ‘ensure more people in Georgia experience longer, healthier lives’

One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly half of all U.S. adults have experienced cardiovascular disease in some form, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. If a trip to the hospital is needed, time is crucial.

ExplorePiedmont Healthcare opens new neurosurgery operating suite

Piedmont Healthcare’s efforts to ensure cardiovascular patients receive “efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital,” has garnered the healthcare system nation recognition.

Piedmont announced Friday that it had earned 17 American Heart Association Awards for implementing those efforts.

“Piedmont is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” Charles L. Brown, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Physician’s Enterprise, said in a press release. “The Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs make it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in Georgia experience longer, healthier lives.”

The AHA’s Mission: Lifeline program and its Get With The Guidelines program help reduce barriers to cardiovascular patients getting quick care. As a participant in the programs, Piedmont hospitals applied for the award recognitions by showing how they have committed to improving quality care for patients.

“We are pleased to recognize Piedmont for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said in the press release. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

ExplorePiedmont Healthcare earns 2021 awards for efforts to improve cardiovascular treatment

This year, Piedmont hospitals received the following awards:

Get With The Guidelines Stroke: Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Get With The Guidelines Stroke: Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

  • Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

Get With The Guidelines Stroke: GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

  • Piedmont Augusta Hospital
  • Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital
  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
  • Piedmont Walton Hospital

Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

  • Piedmont Augusta Hospital

Get With The Guidelines - Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital

Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure: Gold Plus

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Mission Lifelife: STEMI: Gold Plus Receiving

  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center

Mission Lifeline: NSTEMI: Gold

  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward: ‘Sky is the limit’ for tight end Kyle Pitts3h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
3h ago
The Jolt: The Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker ad wars begin.
11h ago
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
5h ago
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
5h ago
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s primary partners were determined
3h ago
The Latest
National Nurses United issues letter to CDC to urge action following latest wave of...
10h ago
Gwinnett nurse keeps promise to adopt terminal patient’s dog
Okefenokee Swamp lures you in with its peaceful, haunting beauty
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top