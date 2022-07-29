Piedmont Healthcare earns 17 awards for cardiovascular treatment

The AHA’s Mission: Lifeline program and its Get With The Guidelines program help reduce barriers to cardiovascular patients getting quick care. As a participant in the programs, Piedmont hospitals applied for the award recognitions by showing how they have committed to improving quality care for patients.

“We are pleased to recognize Piedmont for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said in the press release. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Explore Piedmont Healthcare earns 2021 awards for efforts to improve cardiovascular treatment

This year, Piedmont hospitals received the following awards:

Get With The Guidelines Stroke: Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Piedmont Henry Hospital

Get With The Guidelines Stroke: Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

Get With The Guidelines Stroke: GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Piedmont Augusta Hospital

Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center

Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Piedmont Fayette Hospital

Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Piedmont Newton Hospital

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Piedmont Walton Hospital

Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Piedmont Augusta Hospital

Get With The Guidelines - Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Piedmont Mountainside Hospital

Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure: Gold Plus

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Mission Lifelife: STEMI: Gold Plus Receiving

Piedmont Macon Medical Center

Mission Lifeline: NSTEMI: Gold

Piedmont Macon Medical Center

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.