Piedmont gives college money to ‘529 Day Baby’

Carus May Kincaid was born at Piedmont Columbus Regional on May 29. As the hospital’s first “529 Day Baby,” the 8 pound, 6 ounce newborn was awarded a $1,529 contribution to a Path2College 529 plan account. It’s all part of a partnership between Piedmont Columbus Regional and Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan.

“We are very grateful for this wonderful opportunity for Carus’ future,” the newborn’s mother, Leah Kincaid, told Piedmont. “This gives us a great start on her college planning.”

For eight years, Piedmont Columbus Regional and Path2College 529 Plan have been partnering to award college savings accounts to newborns. Known as 529 Day, May 29 is celebrated as a day to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to participate in the future education of one of our youngest patients,” Cary Burcham, chief nursing officer at Piedmont Columbus Regional, said in a press release. “The goals of this program align with our mission to support the needs of children in our community and to make a difference in the lives we touch.”

All families that welcome a new baby in 2023 have an opportunity to win money for their own 529 college savings account from Path2College529.com.

“Throughout the year we promote the benefit of financial planning for future education goals,” Georgia Student Finance Commission president Lynne Riley told Piedmont. “The 529 Day Baby celebration raises awareness of Georgia’s college savings plan and will inspire families to utilize the resources we have to help them save.”

Path2College’s Newborn Sweepstakes offers parents, grandparents and legal guardians a chance to win a $5,529 contribution to a Path2College 529 Plan. The winner will be chosen randomly from all entries.