Pfizer recalls blood pressure medication over possible cancer risk

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Pfizer announced this week it is voluntarily recalling a high blood pressure medication that’s distributed under three names.

The recall affects accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, distributed by Pfizer, and two authorized generics distributed by Greenstone (quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide) over the presence of a nitrosamine, N-nitroso-quinapril, above the acceptable daily intake level.

Pfizer will recall six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

“Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables,” Pfizer wrote in a press release. ”Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.”

The product lots were distributed nationwide in the United States and Puerto Rico from November 2019 to March 2022.

The NDC, lot numbers, expiration dates and configuration details for these products can be found here, or you can contact your doctor or pharmacist.

