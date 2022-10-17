Panel recommends doctors screen their patients under 65 for anxiety

According to Mental Health America, more than half of all adults with mental health illnesses do not receive treatments. Including anxiety screenings as part of a normal checkup could increase awareness of mental health issues and how they affect us.

“The task force’s hope is that putting forth this set of recommendations can help bring awareness of the need to create greater access to evidence-based mental health care throughout the country,” Lori Pbert, Ph.D., a member of the task force and clinical psychologist, told NPR.

The task force stops short of recommending anxiety screenings to those 65 and over. They note signs of aging have similar symptoms to anxiety and can incorrectly identify seniors of having anxiety. Additionally, according to the recommendation, anxiety disorders are least prevalent in seniors.

“I think that personally, these questions should be asked of people of any age. We know that folks over 65 can certainly experience social isolation, which … correlates so much with anxiety and overall stress. But it’s just that more research is needed, essentially,” Fogleman said.

There are many symptoms of anxiety that may be overlooked as normal issues, according to Fogleman. These symptoms could look like gastrointestinal issues, muscle tightness, changes in appetite and changes in sleep. Having these symptoms does not mean you have anxiety, but the screening allows you and your doctor to discern whether your physical issue may be anxiety-related.

To manage your stress and anxiety, Fogleman suggests practicing gratitude, deep breathing exercises, start journaling, talk to close friends and exercise. Of course, for proper treatment and techniques consult your doctor first.

Explore How Mother Nature can help to reduce your anxiety

“It also is really key that people identify anxiety early, because there’s such a relationship between anxiety and substance use. (When) people experience difficult or distressing emotions, a substance can help them get away or escape from that feeling sooner rather than later. And it’s really, really key that we’re asking these questions about anxiety because it’s also going to have a notable positive impact with substance use in this country,” Fogleman said.

Anxiety screenings can allow us to look at mental health in the same way we view physical health and increases access to mental health care. Fogleman notes that people may feel more comfortable seeking out their primary care practitioner than a mental health professional. This could allow many patients to begin thinking about their mental health and how it affects them.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.