Oldest working nurse in U.S. finally retires, at 96

But Rigney is 96 now, and she’s retiring for real this time.

The biggest change she’s seen has been how much time patients have been given to recover from surgery, she told the news station. When she began her career, you could stay for 10 days or longer; now it’s a couple of days.

Rigney has advice for other nurses: “Don’t ever think that you know it all. I kind of did that when I was in the operating room, and you have to always be open. You never stop learning.”

To honor Rigney, MultiCare Health System is establishing a scholarship in her name called the SeeSee Rigney Nursing Endowed Scholarship Fund. The scholarships will go to MultiCare nurses and employees interested in pursuing nursing for continued learning and development, KING-TV reported.

