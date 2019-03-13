8 celebrities you didn’t know were once nurses

Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin is best known for TV reality series about her life as a mom of eight children: one set of twins and their younger sextuplet siblings. So perhaps it's no surprise that Gosselin worked as a labor and delivery nurse in Pennsylvania until 2004. As recently as 2009, Gosselin renewed her nursing license – as a backup career.

Bonnie Hunt

Bonnie Hunt

Emmy-nominated actress Bonnie Hunt delayed her Hollywood dream of writing when her father insisted she attend nursing school. When he died of a heart attack during her schooling, she found comfort in a patient talking about a great friend who had just died, not realizing the man was talking about her own father. She worked for five years as an oncology nurse while moonlighting with the Second City improve troupe. She eventually moved to California, starring in several TV shows and films including “Cheaper By The Dozen.”

Adrian Holmes

Adrian Holmes was a nurse at Vancouver General Hospital before becoming an actor.

Adrian Holmes is likely best known to American audiences for playing a clone on “Smallville” and a police captain on “Arrow.” But before those roles (and a Canadian Screen Award for the drama “19-2″), Holmes completed nursing school in Vancouver, British Columbia. He describes his time at a spine unit before his career took off as humbling, making him appreciate his success as his acting career took off.

Naomi Judd

Naomi Judd, of The Judds

Before becoming half of a country music superstar duo, Naomi Judd was a single mom and an ICU nurse. She was inspired to pursue nursing after the death of her brother.

“I was 19 years old and my 17-year-old little brother died of Hodgkin’s (lymphoma) and I felt so incredibly helpless,” she said at the Texas Tech School of Nursing’s 35th Anniversary Gala in 2016, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “Nobody told us what was going on. He asked me one time if he was dying and I didn’t know what to tell him. It was such an incredible trauma and tragedy to me that it was on a cellular memory that just got registered to me. I was born to do (nursing) because I had so much empathy and compassion for other people.”

Robin Quivers

Robin Quivers

You likely know Robin Quivers as the laughing sidekick to Howard Stern, providing both the news and a sense of grounding for the popular radio show. But before building her broadcast brand, Quivers enlisted in the Air Force armed with a nursing degree from the University of Maryland. A trauma nurse, she rose to the rank of captain before being discharged in 1978, three years before becoming the news anchor for Stern's morning show. She remained a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve until 1990.

Tina Turner

Tina Turner

As icons go, few rival Tina Turner. One of the world's best-selling recording artists, with 12 Grammy Awards to her name, she's as well known for her energetic performances as for her powerful vocals. And, for a brief period after high school, Turner worked as a nurse's aide at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Though she abandoned her plan of becoming a practical nurse once her music career took off, we're still counting her as a nurse because, well, icon.

Julie Walters

Julie Walters

English actress Julie Walters has been nominated for (and has won quite a few of) acting’s greatest awards, including Oscars and Golden Globes, in a career that has spanned four decades across film, television and theater. But before she rose to international prominence — she may be best known as Ron Weasley’s mom in the “Harry Potter” film series — she spent 18 months working in the casualty, coronary and ophthalmology departments of Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England. In 2017, she was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her service to drama.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

As one of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kim Zolciak-Biermann is best known for her wigs, her catfights and her marriage to former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann. But before she moved to Johns Creek, she earned a nursing degree from the University of Connecticut and worked as a licensed practical nurse.

Martha Jane Cannary

Martha Canary, better known as Calamity Jane.

OK, one last historical celebrity: Martha Jane Cannary, better known as folk hero Calamity Jane, is remembered for frontier fearlessness, sharp shooting and her generally unconventional life. But she also proved to be a devoted, round-the-clock nurse to smallpox patients during an outbreak in South Dakota. She may have developed an immunity to the lethal virus after surviving it in childhood.