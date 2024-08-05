‘Office chair butt’: The sneaky way sitting affects your glutes

In the age of remote work and desk jobs, a new health concern is making waves on TikTok: “office chair butt.” This term describes the potential impact of prolonged sitting on the appearance and function of your gluteal muscles. It may sound funny, but it’s also a real phenomenon. Here’s what you can do to get your glutes back in the shape they should be.

While “office chair butt” isn’t a medical diagnosis, experts agree that excessive sitting can, indeed, affect your behind. Dr. Andrew Bach, a physical medicine and rehab specialist, explained to Health, “By sitting in a chair for hours, days, weeks, and years like many of us do, we neglect our glutes and they can become very deconditioned and lose muscle mass as a result.”

This muscle loss can lead to a flatter or softer appearance of the buttocks. Moreover, weakened glutes can cause a domino effect of issues throughout the body, including poor posture, back pain, and even increased stress on the knees and ankles.

“It’s very common to develop back or neck pain as a result of prolonged sitting,” Bach said. “I often find that transitioning to a desk job or a sedentary lifestyle precipitates pain in many of my clients.”

However, there’s no need to worry — there are ways to combat the effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Incorporating regular movement breaks, using a standing desk, taking the stairs and practicing targeted exercises can help maintain strong, healthy glutes. Peloton suggests doing squats, bridges, lunges and even simple movements like walking to help make a difference.

“Our glutes work in multiple planes of motion, so we want to make sure we’re using them in multiple planes of motion,” Schuyler Archambault, physical therapist, told the fitness company.

So, next time you catch yourself sitting too long at your desk, take a moment to stand up, stretch and give those glutes some love. Your peach will thank you for it.

