Nutrition expert’s scoop on how U.S. and EU ice cream are not the same

The average American eats 20 pounds of ice cream a year. U.S. manufacturers churned 1.3 billion gallons of the sweet treat in 2023 alone.

In short, business is good for the world’s most popular frozen dessert.

But a new report has unveiled a not-so-sweet truth: American ice cream is far less healthy than its European Union counterpart.

Healthnews nutrition expert Sandra Vigeliene analyzed the health values of ice cream brands being sold in both regions of the world. From Ben & Jerry’s to Häagen-Dazs — despite the branding being the same — these products differed significantly depending on where they were offered.

One of the most significant differences was serving size, which is bigger in the U.S. This means Americans often consume more calories when eating the sweet treat. A single serving of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ben & Jerry’s sold in the U.S. has 350 calories, roughly 10% of the average daily calorie intake. The same product, as sold in the EU, has nearly 30% fewer per serving.

There’s more at play than total calories, however.

“Both U.S. and EU ice cream options are high in total sugar,” Vigeliene reported. “One serving almost reaches the daily added sugar limit. The total sugar content is significantly higher in U.S. brands, with distinctively higher label servings than in EU counterparts.”

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans eat too many added sugars — contributing to obesity, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Saturated fats are also more plentiful in American ice cream, which the American Heart Association attributes to an increased risk of heart disease.

“Sodium levels in U.S. ice cream are much higher than in the EU, significantly contributing to the already excessive daily sodium intake in this region,” Vigeliene added.

Among the reviewed brands, she ranked Halo Top as having the fewest calories, added sugar and saturated fat.

