Nurse.org announces Best of Nursing Awards winners

Here are 2023′s winners:

Nurse leader of the year

Wali Khan is a first generation college graduate who began his nursing journey a dozen years ago, he wrote for Nurse.org.

“Never in a million years did I, as an 8-year-old, chubby Pakistani immigrant child, who spoke not a single word of English, think that I would stand where I do today: blessed beyond measure, acquiring the highest level of skill and education to care for my patients and your loved ones,” he added.

Nurse entrepreneur of the year

Melanie Van Sistine founded Mel’s Crafty Corner which sells nurse-made products from stickers to sweatshirts.

According to the person who nominated Van Sistine: “At Mel’s Crafty Corner, nursing is not merely a profession; it is an art form. She has mastered blending expertise with empathy & transforming healthcare into a tapestry of comfort and care through her handmade goods. The dedication and compassion she exhibits every day serve as a testament to the noble nature of nursing.”

Nurse influencer of the year

Nurse Erica is a professional nurse advocate and career mentor.

“I provide a wide variety of services to nurses, students, and healthcare professionals every single day,” she wrote on her website. Her services range from resumé and cover letter critique to interview prepping.

The remainder

Not all winners were people. The remainder of the awards went to:

Fabletics Scrubs: best nurse brand

Debriefing the Frontlines: best nursing organization

NuWest: best travel nursing agency