Nurse.org announces Best of Nursing Awards winners

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution presents its Nurse Excellence Awards during National Nurses Week in May, but Nurse.org prefers to end the year with its presentation.
The website’s Best of Nursing Awards (previously called the Icon Awards) were announced Dec. 1, with categories ranging from nurse leader of the year to travel nursing agency.
“What makes the Best of Nursing Awards truly special is that all the nurses, nursing students, nursing companies, and brands are nominated by the nursing community — peers, classmates, professors, followers, and loved ones,” Nurse.org wrote. “This level of recognition speaks volumes to the amazing work these individuals do day in, and out, for the nursing profession.”
Here are 2023′s winners:
Nurse leader of the year
Wali Khan is a first generation college graduate who began his nursing journey a dozen years ago, he wrote for Nurse.org.
“Never in a million years did I, as an 8-year-old, chubby Pakistani immigrant child, who spoke not a single word of English, think that I would stand where I do today: blessed beyond measure, acquiring the highest level of skill and education to care for my patients and your loved ones,” he added.
Nurse entrepreneur of the year
Melanie Van Sistine founded Mel’s Crafty Corner which sells nurse-made products from stickers to sweatshirts.
According to the person who nominated Van Sistine: “At Mel’s Crafty Corner, nursing is not merely a profession; it is an art form. She has mastered blending expertise with empathy & transforming healthcare into a tapestry of comfort and care through her handmade goods. The dedication and compassion she exhibits every day serve as a testament to the noble nature of nursing.”
@mels.crafty.corner
Perfect time to get thise stocking stuffers 👀🎉💌
Nurse influencer of the year
Nurse Erica is a professional nurse advocate and career mentor.
“I provide a wide variety of services to nurses, students, and healthcare professionals every single day,” she wrote on her website. Her services range from resumé and cover letter critique to interview prepping.
The remainder
Not all winners were people. The remainder of the awards went to:
Fabletics Scrubs: best nurse brand
Debriefing the Frontlines: best nursing organization
NuWest: best travel nursing agency
