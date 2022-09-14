Nurse saves baby who stopped breathing on flight

The former nurse handed the 3-month-old to its dad and began a sternal rub, which is “kind of an aggressive shake of the chest,” she told WESH. “Get the baby to react by pinching it. Trying to make it cry or take a deep breath.”

The procedure was successful, and the baby’s color began to return to normal, eliminating the need for Panzino to perform CPR on the infant.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Tamara for coming to the aid (of) our guests, and we applaud our crew for their quick response,” the airline said in a statement to CNN Travel.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.