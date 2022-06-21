AAP releases new guidelines on preventing SIDS

The AAP’s baby sleeping guidelines, which have not been updated in five years, have found a correlation between items in cribs and suffocation and SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome.

They have also added to their guidance that not only should infants sleep on their back every night until they are at least one year old, but they should also be placed on “a firm, non-inclined sleep surface.” However, they say cribs should not include any crib bumpers or liners.