BreakingNews
US inflation eases grip on economy, falling for a 6th month
ajc logo
X

Nurse goes viral after admitting to showering only once a week

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
TikTok video brought the showering debate back to life

The debate over how often one should shower has reignited after a nurse posted a TikTok video explaining why she doesn’t shower everyday.

Allison McCarthy, who posts as @abmccarthy5757 on TikTok, is a nurse from Boston who went viral after sharing her personal hygiene routine.

“So I recently found out that I’m a gross human being,” McCarthy said. “I only shower once or twice a week.”

@abmccarthy5757

Am I gross yes or no #washingmyhair #hairwashday #showerthoughts #fyp #viral

♬ original sound - Allison

McCarthy explained that she only likes to shower when it’s necessary to wash her hair, which she does once or twice a week. She said she doesn’t see the point in showering more than that.

ExploreNew study shows that short bursts of exercise can help you get in shape

The video’s comments section was quickly flooded with questions as other TikTokers questioned how she could shower so infrequently given her very active lifestyle — not just being a nurse, but also going to the gym regularly.

In 2019, pop songstress Taylor Swift went viral after saying she didn’t wash her legs in the shower. Swift claimed it was unnecessary since she was shaving her legs and the shaving foam was “soapy.” Since then, there’s been a raging shower hygiene debate, with some insisting on daily showering, while others pointed out the supposed drawbacks to too frequent showering.

Many dermatologists have taken to TikTok and other social media platforms to share their views on how frequently people should shower. It’s certainly true that frequent showering can dry out the skin, leading to itchy, flaky skin, dry and brittle hair, and even flare ups of skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

That said, according to Healthline, not showering enough can lead to body odor, acne and, ironically, flare ups of skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

ExploreThis love advice from a 4-year-old might be just what you need to hear

In the end, a bit of common sense should determine how often you need to take a shower.

“If you live in a place that’s hot and humid and you sweat a lot, you may want to shower every day,” explained Dr. Doris Day, a New York-based, board-certified dermatologist. “If you live in a place that’s cold and dry and you’re not very active, you don’t necessarily need to shower every day.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules1h ago

Credit: TNS

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Kemp wants $2,000 pay raises for teachers, state employees
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Johnson remembers Erk Russell
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Johnson remembers Erk Russell
5h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
15h ago
The Latest

Analysis: Smoking costs Georgians more than $2 million over a lifetime
4h ago
Heart attacks are less recognizable in women; here’s what you should know
23h ago
Lost sleep and jangled nerves: Rising onslaught of noise harms mind and body
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration Day is under way for Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials
5h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
CNN Center: Before CNN, the anchor tenant was an Atlanta amusement park
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top