Nurse creates app to help home health workers care for wounds virtually

“They’ll be able to use that to capture the wound image and send that to our certified wound specialist, and we’re able to come up with a treatment plan for that patient’s wound,” Guillory said. The app “also measures wounds, and if they need to schedule a virtual visit they can, and that’s just if the wound is deteriorating if they need a little more one-on-one teaching.”

Why is this important?

“If we have a patient that has a wound that’s at home, and if we can stop that patient from going to the ER, then at that point we’re reducing the hospitalization rate,” she explained.

Guillory told FOX 26 she’s proud to be a Black woman blazing the trail in virtual wound care.

“You must be twice as hard, twice as ambitious just to be able to get there. Twice as resourceful just to show you’re capable of a seat at the table, but it’s just more motivation to keep pushing on.” she said.

Guillory is looking to hire new wound care specialists. If you’d like to learn more about job opportunities or about her wound care consulting services, click here https://divinehealthcarellc.com.

