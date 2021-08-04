Northeast Georgia Health System wants to hire more than 500 nurses

Elizabeth Larkins, executive director of medical nursing at Northeast Georgia Health System, said her teams of nurses and respiratory therapists are exhausted, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“Our staff that are in the front lines are still recovering from the mental and emotional strain of the past 18 months,” Larkins said, while trying to hold back tears at a Monday press conference in Gainesville. “Many of them tell me they don’t know if they can take another surge.”